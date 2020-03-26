HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of HQI remained flat at $$6.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Get HireQuest alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Jackson bought 4,602 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $27,473.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,381 shares of company stock valued at $155,214.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.