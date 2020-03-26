HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Purchases $14,400.00 in Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Wednesday, March 18th, Richard Hermanns bought 6,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Richard Hermanns purchased 700 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $4,459.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Richard Hermanns purchased 1,609 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $10,394.14.

On Thursday, February 27th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,198.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Richard Hermanns acquired 3,802 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,359.34.

Shares of HireQuest stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,688. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.