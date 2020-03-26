Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,300 at Goldman Sachs Group

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target reduced by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) price target (down from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,348.17 ($17.73).

Get Hiscox alerts:

LON:HSX traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Thursday, reaching GBX 943.50 ($12.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 1,011 ($13.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 55.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,378.89.

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.