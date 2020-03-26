Hiscox’s (HSX) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price objective (up from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,348.17 ($17.73).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 898 ($11.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 1,011 ($13.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,381.92.

In other Hiscox news, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

