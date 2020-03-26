HM Payson & Co. Acquires 244,877 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 192.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,877 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

BSCN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.36. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,481. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

