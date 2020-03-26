HM Payson & Co. Acquires 30,117 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,117 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.18% of CDW worth $36,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.81. 254,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

