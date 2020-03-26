HM Payson & Co. Acquires 45,164 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,932,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,726,000 after purchasing an additional 428,666 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,348,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 729,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 705.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.27. 15,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,233. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

