HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.