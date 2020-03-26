HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.40.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $8.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,959. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.