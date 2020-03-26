HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $102.82. 1,896,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,129,518. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

