HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $55,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.95. 323,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,497,504. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

