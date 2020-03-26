HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,912 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 787,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,436,887. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78.

