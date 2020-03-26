HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 426.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.52. 61,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.89 and its 200-day moving average is $309.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

