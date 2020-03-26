HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,481,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 344,510 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,022,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,473,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,063,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 41,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,536. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

