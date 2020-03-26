HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.03. 73,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,094. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

