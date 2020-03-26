HM Payson & Co. Has $10.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 825,466 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,696,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,761,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.15. 1,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average is $147.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $163.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

