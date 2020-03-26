HM Payson & Co. Has $11.63 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,707. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.42. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

