HM Payson & Co. Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 521,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 491,932 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,669,000 after buying an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,295,000 after buying an additional 85,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. 790,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,460,629. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

