HM Payson & Co. Has $26.94 Million Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,835,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.51. 657,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.77.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

