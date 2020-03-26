HM Payson & Co. Has $28.48 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.07% of AFLAC worth $28,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.95.

NYSE AFL traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,311,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.