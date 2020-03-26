HM Payson & Co. Has $30.30 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after buying an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,426,000 after buying an additional 2,554,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

