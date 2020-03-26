HM Payson & Co. Has $32.91 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.72. 85,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.49. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

