HM Payson & Co. Has $33.44 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $33,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.48. 19,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,215. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

