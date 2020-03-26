HM Payson & Co. Has $45.17 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,451 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,170,000 after buying an additional 1,026,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,470,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

