HM Payson & Co. Has $46.35 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. L3Harris makes up approximately 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.11% of L3Harris worth $46,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock traded up $8.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,483. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.95. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

