HM Payson & Co. Has $63.18 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $19.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,905.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $938.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,967.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,843.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

