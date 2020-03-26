HM Payson & Co. Has $7.80 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 84,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,170,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

