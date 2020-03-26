HM Payson & Co. Has $77.51 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,256,072. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

