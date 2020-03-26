HM Payson & Co. Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.13% of Polaris Industries worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 461,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 296,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after buying an additional 279,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1,391.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 170,305 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after buying an additional 168,976 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of PII traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

