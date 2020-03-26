HM Payson & Co. Has $93.17 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $93,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 139,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.74. 2,310,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,986,437. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $314.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

