HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.18% of Hasbro worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $56,390,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after buying an additional 424,121 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,782,000 after buying an additional 388,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.