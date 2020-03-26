HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.57. 90,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,953. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.