HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.20% of Tyler Technologies worth $23,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,610,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

TYL traded up $15.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.06. 77,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,558. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.77 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,498,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

