HM Payson & Co. Purchases 136 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,511.24.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $19.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,121.11. 679,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,340.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

