HM Payson & Co. Purchases 1,504 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock worth $335,936,779. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $24.79 on Thursday, hitting $1,127.28. The company had a trading volume of 701,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,342.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

