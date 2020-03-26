HM Payson & Co. Purchases 4,685 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $8.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.99. 1,273,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.24.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

