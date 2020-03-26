HM Payson & Co. Purchases 6,927 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.08. 2,183,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,823,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

