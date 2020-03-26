HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.16% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

IGSB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $51.64. 40,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,198. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49.

