HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

