HM Payson & Co. Sells 15,798 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 66,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 84,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.44. 5,446,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,022,450. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.