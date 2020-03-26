HM Payson & Co. Sells 5,205 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.95.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $94.77. 1,240,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,623,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

