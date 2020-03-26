HM Payson & Co. Sells 5,583 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 276,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,251. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

