HM Payson & Co. Sells 9,642 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 5,186,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,627,306. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

