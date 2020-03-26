HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.07.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

