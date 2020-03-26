HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.80% of HMS worth $46,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HMS by 5,809.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMS stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 987,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMSY. TheStreet lowered shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

