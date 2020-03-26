HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

