Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Hologic by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 131.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 466,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

