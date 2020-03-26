Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.40.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $14.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,959. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.33 and a 200-day moving average of $225.20. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

