Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 182,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 55,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $13.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.07. 5,391,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.20. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

