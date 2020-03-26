Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,381,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.50% of Home Depot worth $3,577,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.40.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $14.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.77. 3,040,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.20. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

